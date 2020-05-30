Small flutter sees Midlands punter win five figure sum on the Lotto

One household in the Midalnds is enjoying the fruits of a €8.05 flutter after they landed a tasty five-figure sum from just three lucky Lotto numbers.

The anonymous customer placed a €8.05 treble via their online BoyleSports account on Friday and were left hoping for the trio of numbers to come out in the EuroMillions main draw that evening.

They were up against odds of 1,500/1 for all three numbers to roll out but it only took a matter of seconds for the betslip to multiply in value as their selected numbers 4, 8, and 11 all dropped out of the machine.

The spectacular run meant the Longford punter was able to log into their online account and see their balance boosted by a stunning amount of €12,803, from a stake of just €8.05.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Our Longford customer took aim at 1,500/1 odds for three numbers and their investment has proved to be a masterstroke. We congratulate them for scooping just shy of €13,000 from just €8.05 and hope they enjoy splashing out with the winnings.”