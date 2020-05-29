Ireland weather forecast for the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the June Bank Holiday weekend from Met Eireann is for warm and mostly dry weather. Current indications are that it will continue for early next week before turning cooler and less settled.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday is for it to be largely dry with good sunshine in most places, There may be one or two showers along the west coast. Warm with highest afternoon temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees generally, but not quite as warm along south and east coasts with moderate southeast breezes.

Dry and mostly clear with patchy mist and fog on Saturday night. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in mostly light easterly breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday is for it to continue dry and sunny in most areas, cloudier at times in the north and west. Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees, cooler again on eastern and southern coasts. Sunday night will be dry with mostly clear spells with some mist and fog patches. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees, mildest in the northwest where it will be cloudiest.

Our 7 day Atlantic Charts show the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4UrWU



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SDMVu pic.twitter.com/1KQSy3hCcC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 29, 2020

Monday will be dry and sunny generally however, the odd light shower may potentially break out during the afternoon. Another warm day with highest temperatures of 22 to 25 degrees, in light to moderate easterly breezes. Continuing dry and clear on Monday night, with lowest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees in a light easterly or variable breezes.