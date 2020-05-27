Do you recognise anyone in this picture taken in Offaly back in the day?

We have been trawling through our archives and we came across this Offaly school photograph from back in the day.

Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in it? We believe the year is 1992 and the caption is below the picture.

Pictured are members of Class 2AF in the Tullamore Vocational School. They produced a radio programme in Irish with news, requests and sports for Seachtain na Gaeilge. Front left to right: Shane Larkin, Patrick White, Michael Scully, Wesley Cassidy, Jason Dunne, Jason Jennette, Veronica Connolly, Claire O'Reilly. Middle Row: Claudine O'Reilly, Louise Connolly, Geraldine Doyle, Bernadette Quinn, Elma Hoctor, Deirdre Ryan. Back Row: John Foley, David Spain, Martin Wilson, John Owens, Derek Wynne, Bernard Leavy, Barry Dwyer, Fiona McGuire, Mary Walsh, Linda Flaherty, Claire Duffy, Siobhan Casey