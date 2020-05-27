Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for a prolonged spell of warm and sunny weather with temperatures set to reach into the mid to high 20s most days.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for it to be dry, warm and sunny as any lingering fog clears this morning. Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees generally, possibly reaching a little higher locally but cooler in the north and near coasts with sea breezes. Winds will be light and variable but moderate in sea breezes this afternoon.

Tonight will be dry with clear periods with mist and patchy fog developing. Lowest temperatures will range between 6 and 10 degrees, coolest in the north and winds will remain light and variable.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for it to be dry and very warm in many areas with good sunshine and afternoon highs of 22 to 26 degrees, higher in parts of the west and southwest, cooler on eastern and southern coasts with onshore breezes. Winds will be light to moderate from a southeast direction, locally fresh.

Thursday night will be dry and clear with lowest temperatures of between 10 and 13 degrees in a light southerly breeze.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hour intervals.https://t.co/9Giuj4CR5mhttps://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/s0jvJQcAvp — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 27, 2020

It will be dry and sunny on Friday too with temperatures once again as high as 25 degrees through Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, and more typically around 20 degrees in Munster and south Leinster due to a moderate southerly wind. There is the chance of showers along western coastal areas on Friday evening in to Friday night.

According to met Eireann, Saturday and the rest of the weekend continue in the same vein with dry, sunny weather, light to moderate southeast winds and temperatures in the mid to high twenties widely across the country. Overnight lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with the warm dry spell looking to continue in to next week.