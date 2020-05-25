Three Offaly food companies to supply major supermarket chain

Three of Offaly’s most innovative Irish food and drink producers have won a new contract to supply Aldi’s 142 stores through its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme.

Their exciting products will now go on sale nationwide as part of an Aldi Specialbuys event, kicking off on Sunday, May 31 for two weeks only but with the chance of winning a contract for their product to be sold in Aldi’s Irish stores year-round

Aldi is investing €500,000 in the Grow with Aldi programme this year, and to date, has invested over €2.5million with small and medium Irish suppliers since it began in 2018.

Biltong Chief (Ferbane), O’Donohue’s Bakery (Tullamore) and Mossfield Organic Farm (Birr) have successfully won a place on the Grow with Aldi supplier development programme with the following products

Biltong Chief – Chilli Beef Biltong

Biltong Chief – Traditional Biltong

O’Donohue’s Bakery – Dairy Free Soda Bread

Mossfield Organic Farm – Natural Yogurt

Dylan Rogers of Biltong Chief commented, “Being an early stage start-up, just like many businesses, the impacts of COVID-19 has been heavily felt with numerous routes to market currently not an option. I am so grateful that the Grow with Aldi programme has continued and is giving Biltong Chief the opportunity to share the shelves with other excellent local producers. This opportunity afforded by Aldi has been the difference between Biltong Chief existing or closing the doors before they had even opened. During a time of uncertainty, Aldi have created certainty. Aldi have really come to the party to help local producers and in doing so given everyone an opportunity to get their hands on the best Biltong around.”

45 suppliers, supplying a diverse range of over 75 products have been selected for this year’s Grow with Aldi. Products include Cordials, Artisan Chocolate, Baking Mixes, Piedmontese Beef Sausages, Irish Farmhouse Cheeses and Frozen Pizzas. The new artisan additions will compliment Aldi’s existing portfolio of Irish products. Aldi already works with over 200 Irish suppliers and will sell over €750 million worth of Irish goods this year.

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, Grow with Aldi supports small and medium Irish suppliers in listing with a national retailer. Suppliers receive tailored mentoring, workshops from the Aldi Buying Team and Bord Bia technical experts, teaching them the skills to help grow and develop their product, brand and business.

Five of the Grow with Aldi suppliers will then be given a further opportunity, winning a contract for their product to be sold in Aldi’s Irish stores year-round. In 2019, All About Kombucha, Galway (Kombucha), Funky Monkey Foods, Dublin (Curry Mix and Salt & Chilli Mix), Walls Honest Chips, Cork (Chips), Ballyvourney Pudding, Cork (Black and White Pudding), Pizzado Pizza, Co. Down (Fresh Pizza Bases) and Mama Bear Ketchup, Cork (Low Sugar Ketchup) all won a core listing in all 142 stores nationwide.