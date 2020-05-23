When is IKEA reopening its stores

IKEA stores in Ireland are remaining closed during Phase 1 of the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The stores remain closed as the government specified that only shops that sell homeware incidental to their primary retail functions can open from today (Monday, May 18).

IKEA says it continues to plan for the safe reopening of its stores, once it gets the go-ahead from the authorities.

RELATED: What shops and retail outlets can open in Phase 1 of the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions