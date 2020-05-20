GoFundMe appeal set up to support work of Banagher native

A GoFundMe appeal has been set up for donations to help support the work of a Banagher native, working with vulnerable children in the Dominican Republic.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help keep alive the great work that Banagher native, Kieran Rigney is doing for vulnerable children in the Dominican Republic along with his wife Susanna. Kieran is the National Director for NPH in the Dominican Republic and due to Covid-19, donations have dried up and food from local hotels has stopped as tourism grinds to a halt. Due to the pandemic, much of the voluntary funds that Kieran and his staff receive from companies has also dried up and Kieran is now appealing to people's generosity for financial help.

Nuestros Pequeños Herman ( NPH) strives to create a loving and safe family environment for vulnerable children living in extreme conditions. Through comprehensive education, healthcare and spiritual formation, NPH give the children the opportunity to develop their potential, shaping better futures for themselves, their families and their communities.

On their property in the Dominican Republic is Casa San Marcos- Marco Simoncelli which is their special needs home. It was designed to fit the needs of all their children, especially those in wheelchairs. It has multiple therapy rooms, including a therapy pool. The home is large enough to house up to 20 children and their caregivers, giving them the chance to help more children with special needs.

Casa Santa Maria, also referred to as the “Haiti House,” is a community service program at their home in the Dominican Republic for children from Haiti with cancer. These children are referred to the program from the NPH Haiti St. Damien Pediatric Hospital. The children and their parent or guardian can stay in the NPH home in the DR while receiving radiation therapy in the capital, Santo Domingo.

Making his appeal via video, Kieran firstly shared how things were going at the home and how they have had to scale back their staffing levels due to this public health emergency. “Generally speaking, we are doing ok. 99 per cent of the home is currently closed and within the walls, life is pretty much normal. ......But, what is not normal is what is going on outside and sooner or later, it is going to affect us quite harshly.”

“We were able to have a reserve of food for one month. So we are fine on that. We have received some local donations. We have started a campaign now to encourage people to help us. I now that a lot of you are already given but if you can reach down and give a little bit more, we would be very appreciative.””

“The kids are fine and the staff are fine because they are at home with their own families but the difficulty is going to come when everything starts to go back to normal.”

“We all realise that normal will not happen for a long time. We are talking at least a couple of months. We had a very strong committment of local support but even here in the Dominican Republic, businesses are closed down. Hotels that used to help us on a regular basis have closed. Please keep us in your prayers. We appreciate all you have done for us. We appreciate hopefully, all you will be able to do for us and keep safe.”

Meanwhile, all money collected will be used used to purchase food for the children at Dominican Republic NPH as well as supporting the special needs children with medication and housing. The GoFundMe page can be found under 'Kieran Rigney - Covid-19 Children's Appeal Fund'.