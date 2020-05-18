What shops and retail outlets can open in Phase 1 of the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions

The following shops and retail outlets can open in Phase 1 of the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions

* hardware stores

* builders merchants and those providing essential supplies and tools for gardening

* farming and agriculture; garden centres and farmers markets

* Opticians/Optometrists/Outlets providing hearing test services, selling hearing aids and appliances

* retailers involved in the sale, supply and repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles and related facilities (for example, tyre sales and repairs)

*office products and services; electrical, IT and phone sales, repair and maintenance services for home.

* shops that are primarily outdoor (for example: garden centres, hardware stores, farmers' markets) can reopen so long as social distancing measures can be put in place.

This does not include homeware stores