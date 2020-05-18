What are the changes with Phase 1 of the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions
The following changes come into place on Monday with Phase 1 of the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions
Stay at home
You should still stay at home as much as you possibly can.
Meeting small groups outside
Up to four people who don't live together can meet outdoors while keeping at least two metres apart.
Funerals
The current restrictions will remain in place. Attendance at funerals is kept to a maximum of 10 people - and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.
Shops and other commercial businesses
You can see the full list of shops that can reopen on May 18 here.
Outdoor shops
Shops that are primarily outdoor (for example: garden centres, hardware stores, farmers' markets) can reopen so long as social distancing measures can be put in place.
Opening of schools and colleges
School and college buildings will be opened for access by teachers for organisation and distribution of remote learning.
People who work outdoors
A phased return of outdoor workers (for example: construction workers, gardeners, including people working on allotments) will be allowed. Social distancing requirements continue to apply.
Remote working
Remote working is to continue for all workers or businesses that can currently do so.
Outdoor spaces
Outdoor spaces and tourism sites (for example: car parks, beaches, mountain walks) will be opened where people can move around freely and where social distancing can be maintained.
Public sports grounds
Public sport amenities (for example: pitches, tennis courts, golf courses) can be opened where social distancing can be maintained.
Group exercise
People can exercise - either on their own or in a group of no more than 4 people - where social distancing can be maintained and where there is no contact with other people.
