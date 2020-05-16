Huge increase in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly

There has been a huge increase in confirmed case of Covid-19 in Offaly according to the latest county by county figures from the Health Surveillance Monitoring Unit.

The county figures, which pertain to Wednesday, show that there were a further 73 confirmed cases in Offaly. There were 362 confirmed cases in Offaly based on yesterday's figures but that has just to 435 in the latest figures.

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 652 while in Longford the number of cases has risen to 273.

Laois has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 251.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 16 people with COVID-19 have died.There have now been a total 1,518* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Friday, May 15 the HPSC has been notified of 129 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 23,956 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.