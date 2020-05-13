The number of people of confirmed cases of Covid-19 currently in Ireland

Based on data revealed today at the daily Covid-19 briefing, it is possible to work out the number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in Ireland and the current number of confirmed cases in the country.

At today's briefing, Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health confirmed that 84% of people who have been diagnosed to date with COVID-19 have recovered.

Based on a total number of cases of 23,401, that means that 19,657 people have now fully recovered from Covid-19 in Ireland. Tragically, 1,498 have lost their lives as a result of the virus in the country.

When the numbers are added, based on the available data, it means that there are currently 2,246 people with confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.