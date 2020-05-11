Multiple arrests as gardaí make huge €100,000 drugs seizure in Offaly

Gardaí have made a hug drugs discovery in Offaly.

Gardaí from the Laois/Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit and Portlaoise/Tullamore Detective Units assisted by members from Birr Garda Station carried out a search at a house in the Birr area on Monday, May 11.

Over €100,000 worth of cannabis was seized as part of the search.

Three men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, have been arrested under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/94 and are currently detained at Birr and Tullamore Garda Stations.

Investigations are continuing.