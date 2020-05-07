Gardaí in appeal to find teenage girl missing from Kildare

Gardaí at Naas are seeking the public's assistance in locating the whereabouts of Sarah Reilly, aged 15 years old, who has been missing from Naas, Co Kildare, since last Saturday, May 2.

Sarah is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Naas on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.