Temperatures set to rise again with sunny weather set to return

A weather forecaster is predicting a dry and sunny week next week with temperatures set to increase again.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel has posted an update forecast for the Bank Holiday Weekend and next week.

For next week, Cathal states: "From Monday through to Saturday next week our weather looks like becoming dry, settled and sunny for many, especially away from southern and southeastern coasts which may be troubled by some sea fog at time’s. temperatures by day across the Midlands, west and northwest of the country may well reach between 19-23 degrees with light winds overland. Nighttime temperatures should remain above freezing from Saturday onwards."