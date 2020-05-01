Carbon tax hike must be scrapped immediately - Offaly TD

Independent TD for Laois Offaly, Carol Nolan, has said the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, must take immediate steps to scrap, or at the very least suspend the carbon tax increase which comes into effect today.

Deputy Nolan had called for the abolition of the €6 per tonne increase, which will create significant and unsustainable costs for agricultural contractors and farmers:

"It is absolutely ludicrous for the government to proceed with this tax hike at a time when almost every sector of society is facing chronic and destabilising economic conditions.

"This is not only going to affect farmers. It is going to hit all families who buy coal or peat briquettes or home heating oil.

"It is also the height of political hypocrisy. Just over two weeks ago the Taoiseach gave an interview to a Sunday paper in which he categorically stated that the one thing he was absolutely sure we definitely did not need were pay cuts - or welfare cuts or increases in income tax.

"This carbon tax will be seen as a de facto tax on income and a driver of pay cuts, especially in the rural economy.

"This is also a clear taste of what is to come under a Green inspired political agenda that is completely out of touch with the real world demands and pressures that people are experiencing," concluded Deputy Nolan.