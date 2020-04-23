Thousands of euro worth of drugs discovered by Gardal during house search in Offaly
Pictured are the drugs discovered by Gardai, following house search in the Kinnitty area recently
A joint Garda operation lehas d to the discovery of over €4,000 worth of drugs at a house in south Offaly.
According to Offaly Gardai, the joint operation between the Birr Detective Unit and Offaly Drugs Unit resulted in the seizure of €4,200 of cannabis after a house was searched in the Kinnitty area in the past week.
It's understood the matter remains under investigation.
