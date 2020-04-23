All beds now full in Critical Care Unit at Tullamore Hospital

All beds are now full in the Critical Care Unit in the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore however the number of cases of Covid-19 in the hospital has fallen.

Latest figures contained in the Covid-19 Daily Operations Update for Acute Hospitals from the HSE shows that there are no vacant beds remaining in the unit. There are five confirmed cases and one suspected case of the virus in the Critical Care Unit at the hospital.

Across the hospital, as of 8pm yesterday, there were 19 patients confirmed as having Covid-19 and eight suspected of having the virus being treated in Tullamore. Both those numbers have decreased from earlier in the week when there were 22 confirmed and 12 suspected cases in the hospital.

As of yesterday, there were 102 vacant beds in Tullamore Hospital.

Another 631 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday in Ireland bringing the total to 16,671. The total number of lives tragically lost due to the virus in Ireland has now reached 779.