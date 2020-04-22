Offaly based company makes 10,000 face visors to protect local front line healthcare workers

Banagher based Inland and Coastal Marina Systems produced and donated 10,000 face shields to various places including Birr Community Nursing Unit, the Banagher Medical Practice and both Tullamore and Portlaoise hospitals.

When Oliver Shortall and Michael Conneely, of Inland and Coastal Marina Systems in Banagher, realised the extent of the deficit and shortfall of personal protection equipment in the locality, they immediately kicked into action and sourced material to make face shields to donate to hospitals, care homes and medical centre in the local region. All made to HSE standards and approval.

Oliver and his wife Claire are company directors while Michael Conneely is the Operations Manager and producing PPE and in particular face shields is far from the company's remit. However, Michael made a call to his colleagues and had no difficulty in rounding up employees to create a work line to produce and donate free of charge, items of PPE. “Michael made a call to his workers and they all instantly agreed to help out in a voluntary basis to make the face shields from the material that was sourced by ICMS head offices,” the 'Tribune' was told.

Covid-19 regulations were adhered to on the production of the masks with workers pairing up and sitting three metres apart while they cut head band material to an agreed length. The plastic shields was then glued to the rectangular form while the elastic was stapled on the plastic shield and the completed object was boxed, sealed and dated for delivery to locations where extra PPE was required.

A total of 10,000 face shields were made by the ICMS workers in just a few days. A huge thank you is extended to Liam Cannon, Andy Maloney, Mathew Maloney, Patrick Hayes, Tommy Mannion, Ciaran Claffey, Trevor Moran, Tim Cox, Garry Conneely, Aaronn Kenny, Edward Langtry and Michael Conneely along with non employees, Justin Conneely, Adrian Flannery and Antoinette Kelly.

These visors were subsequently donated to various places locally including the Birr Community Nursing Unit, the Banagher Family Practice and both Portlaoise and Tullamore Hospital. Oliver and Michael have since received many messages of thanks and appreciation from those who received the shields. “It was a small token to the front-line workers in these difficult times we are living in,” the Tribune was informed.

Meanwhile, local ladies, Edel Mahon, Geraldine O'Boyle and Catherine Moran also sowed sleeves onto short sleeve gowns, received by the hospital, after Oliver sourced material for this project.