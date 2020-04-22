Offaly woman organises collection for those with no visitors in hospital

A collection was organised for patients in the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore for those without vistors.

Ferbane woman, Kim McEvoy asked people to donate hygiene products, biscuits and written cards for those in Tullamore hospital, who are unable to see family due to the visitor restrictions.

Kim got the idea after a healthcare worker in Dublin appealed for supplies as many patients were running out supplies. She said she was “overwhelmed” by the response she received last week.

Speaking on local radio last week, Kim described her sitting room as a warehouse. “My sitting room is currently like a warehouse, there's that much magazines, hygiene products, sweets, crosswords. Absolutely everything that someone might need including a few basic human comforts and needs such as hygiene products. I am absolutely blown away by people's generosity.”

According to Kim's Facebook page, a van packed with hygiene products, fruit, drinks, sweets, biscuits and chocolates, socks, slippers and cosy fleeces, blankets, magazines, colouring books, crossword books and other stationery and a bag full of letters and cards to the patients and staff at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

She wrote: “ Since I posted the appeal on Monday night I was geniunely not expecting such a big response. I thought maybe a few bags of stuff and I would have been delighted to be able to donate that much but to be able to fill a van has absolutely blown me away. The genorosity of people is fantastic.”

“To you, the absolutely incredible people that donated so many people to this appeal, I can't thank you all enough. The genoristy of you all is amazing. To everyone who dropped stuff to me and picked up donations for me also, thank you all so so much, and also to the people who met me in tullamore today with donations before they were dropped to the hospital. Thank you also.”

Kim went on to thank the businesses, who came on board and generously donated including Aidan Walsh Allcare Pharmacy, Ferbane, Spar Ferbane, Mr Price Tullamore,

, Diarmuid Herily at Staywell Pharmacy, Clominch and Ciara in Rose Finlay Pharmacy, Tullamore. She also thanked Ronan and Ben, Lesrono Logistics, Roscommon for the use of the van for the day.

Continuing, Kim encouraged people in their community that if there's a hospital near by or a nursing home, residential homes or other care facilities, to contact them and as them if they need anything for their residents/patients. “It doesn't have to be much. Things as small as personal card from you or a drawing from your children, a packet of biscuits. Let people know you are thinking of them. But please make sure to contact them first to make sure it's okay to do so!”

Kim is still accepting donations and will be contacting different homes during the week to see if they can accept donations as well. For further information, Kim can be contacted via private message on Facebook.