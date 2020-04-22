Offaly man to attempt '1,000 push ups in one hour' fundraiser

Birr man, Michael Verney, is to undertake a gruelling fundraiser by attempting to complete 1,000 push ups in an hour for two very worthy causes.

The first causes is for personal protective equipment (PPE) for Health Service Executive (HSE) staff during this unprecedented crisis and the second is to raise funds for the 'Do it for Dan' campaign.

Dan Donoher is a one year boy, who was diagnosed with a rate genetic neuromuscular disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 and Scoliosis. It had been incurable but a wonder drug on the US market called Zolgensma has offered Dan a chance at an improved or even a normal life.

This ground-breaking treatment costs $2.1 million for a once off infusion and Michael wants to play his part in helping Dan's parents Niall and Aisling raise the money they need to get this.

Michael will live stream his fundraising challenge on April 30 and is asking people to tune in and raise some funds for these two great causes. People can support Michael's campaign on his GoFundMe page '1000pushupsin1hour'.