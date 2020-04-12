Offaly Gardai carrying out Easter Sunday checkpoints

Gardai in Offaly were on the roads this morning carrying out checkpoints as part of Operation Fanacht and also for crime prevention.

The checkpoint pictured was set up outside Tullamore in the rain on Easter Sunday.

Operation Fanacht is a major operation to ensure public compliance with the travel restrictions introduced recently as part of Covid-19 public health guidelines.

The operation, Operation Fanacht, will see an extensive network of checkpoints established across the country. The Operation will run until Monday night, April 13.

It will involve thousands of checkpoints every day. At any one time, there will be over 2,500 Gardaí involved in checkpoints or high visibility patrolling.