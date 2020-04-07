Significant increase in number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Offaly

There has been a significant increase in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Offaly according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The number of confirmed cases has increased from 66 on Monday to 73 today according to the figures, an increase of almost 10%

The number of confirmed cases in Westmeath now stands at 121 while in Laois, there are now 31 cases. Longford has the lowest number of cases in the Midlands at 25.

Nationally, the largest number of cases confirmed are in Dublin (3,061) and Cork (421). The smallest number of cases are in Leitrim (18) and Carlow (12).

Latest figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening have revealed that 36 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland have sadly lost their lives in the last 24 hours.

That is the largest number of deaths in a single day in Ireland since the outbreak began. The total number of people who have died in Ireland as a result of the virus is now 210.

The data also shows that 345 more cases of the virus have been confirmed which brings the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 5,709.