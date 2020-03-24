Offaly man pens heartbreaking tribute to "beautiful" niece

The uncle of an Offaly teenager, killed in a road traffic accident, has penned a heartfelt and moving tribute to his “beautiful” niece.

Aoife Doyle Scully, 14, tragically lost her life on Friday last when she was struck by a jeep while out walking with a friend. The incident happened on the Clara to Ballycumber road in the Erry area of the town around 7.30pm.

Her uncle, Ronan Scully, paid tribute to her by penning 'My beautiful Dragon Aoife' on his Facebook page.

Ronan wrote: “Once, in a little pond in the beautiful little town of Clara my own dear native home, in the muddy water under the lily pads, there lived a little water beetle named Aoife in a community of water beetles.

They lived a simple and comfortable life in the pond with few disturbances and interruptions. Once in a while, sadness would come to the community in the little town of Clara when one of their fellow beetles would climb the stem of a lily pad and would never be seen again.

They knew when this happened; their friend was dead, gone forever. Then, one day, the little water beetle Aoife felt an irresistible urge to climb up that stem. However, Aoife was determined that she would not leave forever.

She would come back and tell her friends what she had found at the top. When Aoife reached the top and climbed out of the water onto the surface of the lily pad, she was so tired, and the sun felt so warm, that she decided she must take a nap. As Aoife slept, her body changed and when she woke up, she had turned into a beautiful purple-tailed dragonfly with broad wings and a slender body designed for flying. So, fly Aoife did!

And, as she soared she saw the beauty of a whole new world and a far superior way of life to what she had never known existed. Then Aoife remembered her beetle friends and how they were thinking by now she was dead.

She wanted to go back to tell them, and explain to them that she was now more alive than she had ever been before. Aoife life had been fulfilled rather than ended. But, her new body would not go down into the water.

She could not get back to tell her friends the good news. Then she understood that their time would come, when they, too, would know what she now knew. So, Angel Aoife raised her wings and flew off into her joyous new life!”

Meanewhile, her funeral mass be broadcast on YouTube from St Brigid's Church, Clara after which she will be laid to rest in the Monastery cemetery in Clara this Thursday.