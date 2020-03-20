Gardai remind people to remember Eircode

An Garda Siochana are asking people to remember their Eircode during these difficult times.

In a Facebook Post, Garda Siochana Laois/Offaly advised people to remember their Eircode as it is a “invaluable tool” for the emergency services to be able to find people's home or business. “This is especially useful if you are living in a rural area.

They asked all community groups and volunteers to assist those that don't know their Eircode by using the Eircode Finder. “Have them write it down and leave at phone or on fridge and also remember, social distancing,” they pointed out.