Junior and Leaving Certificate oral and practical examinations cancelled due to Covid-19

Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle oral and practical performance tests are cancelled with students to receive full marks.

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh TD has today announced the cancellation of oral and practical performance tests of the state examinations which were originally scheduled to take place from Monday March 23 to Friday April 3 2020.

The decision was taken in light of the closure of schools as a result of the Covid-19 virus and it will be implemented by the State Examinations Commission (SEC).

Minister McHugh stated that “this is a difficult time for all. Students are facing a challenging period out of school and our decision on this element of the exams is being taken with their best interests at heart.It is the fairest response we could take in the circumstances. It guarantees that no student will score less than they would have if schools had been operating as normal."

Amid the Covid-19 outbreak, students have been remotely accessing educational materials, the removal of oral examinations will allow students to focus on completing project work and preparing for their written exams.

The change to the 2020 state examinations means all students who were due to take oral and practical performance tests in the following subjects will be given full marks for this part of the examination:

· Oral tests in Leaving Certificate Irish and the Modern Languages of French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian and Japanese.

· Practical performance tests in Leaving Certificate Music.

· Practical performance tests in Junior Certificate Music and Home Economics.

Minister McHugh also confirmed changes to deadlines for students to complete project work and coursework in a number of subjects.

Students will now be given until Friday May 15 2020 to complete this work.

Minister McHugh also said the Department will continue to work with the State Examinations Commission to monitor the Covid-19 situation in terms of its potential impact on the other later scheduled components of the state examinations.

The Department will continue to provide supports to the education sector at this time, particularly schools with students taking State examinations and urges people to comply with all guidelines provided by the HSE in order to curtail the spread of Covid-19.





