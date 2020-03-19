Covid Community Response teams are being set up across Ireland

Volunteers needed to help in local communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Covid Community Response brings communities together, collaborating and supporting those most in need during the Covid-19 outbreak in Ireland.

The Covid Community Response (CCR) team was set up in an effort to help coordinate ongoing national & local community initiatives in the fight against Covid-19, standardising communication and campaigns, as well as sharing resources.

spokesperson Séamus Ó Fátharta, said, "In these uncertain times it is fantastic to see so many members of our society pull together and launch various campaigns to tackle this challenge head-on. The energy, creativity and passion which is on display is most certainly our silver lining. There are many campaigns currently underway with the most prevalent, overarching theme being to help people who are in isolation."

You can register to become a volunteer with CCR on their website, through the website you will gain access to support from a network of individuals working together within different communities. CCR’s fundraiser will see all proceeds going towards direct costs, including food, sanitary products, and supplies needed by those most affected by Covid-19.

Spokesperson Séamus Ó Fátharta says, ‘The battlefield for this challenge extends beyond the valiant efforts of our front line staff and rests on our collective doorstep. A coordinated community response may seem secondary to the challenges faced by those on the front line, but it will make all the difference. It is important to reiterate that everyone can help; people who can deliver supplies to the elderly are as important as medical staff at this time.’