Man arrested after 4 firearms were found in his possession

A man was arrested with a number of firearms in his possession.

A man in his 40s was arrested and four shotguns and a revolver were seized following a search of a car in Tallaght on Tuesday March 17 2020.

At approximately 9.50pm, while on routine mobile patrol, Gardaí observed a vehicle driving at speed in the Tallaght area.

Following a short pursuit, the offending vehicle stopped at Ardmore Gardens, Tallaght. The driver remained in the vehicle while the front and rear occupants made their escape on foot.

The vehicle was subsequently searched and four shotguns, 3 of which were previously reported to be stolen and a revolver with ammunition were seized.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 40s, was arrested and is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against The State Act 1939.