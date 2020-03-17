Offaly Covid 19 community response launched

A new grass-root community project to support others during the coronavirus outbreak was launched earlier this week.

Independent Cllr John Leahy alongside Banagher native Corrinne Concannon have organised a Covid 19 Community initiative entitled: ‘Watching Out For Your Neighbour’. Cllr Leahy explained what the initiative is all about: “We as a society are really living in frightening times with regard to what is facing us. Our healthcare workers will be the ones at the front-line who will be fighting this battle and many vulnerable and elderly people in our communities are the ones who are facing real worries.”

“Many people in the typical Irish spirit are looking to play their part and to help out. In this context, we have set up; ‘Offaly – Watching Out For Your Neighbour’. It’s simply a group of volunteers who will collect groceries and medical prescriptions for those who are caught up in this crisis. Take for example an elderly person or someone who has to self isolate or who is ill, he/she can contact their local shop to put together their groceries and we in turn will see that these are delivered to their doorstep. We are up and running now and have a dedicated set of volunteers who are working hard on the ground.”

If you know anyone that wants to avail of the voluntary service please contact Coordinators John Leahy 0872073226 or Corrinne Concannon 0873364418.