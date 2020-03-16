HERES WHAT HAPPENED TODAY: Covid-19 round-up
Here's your daily Covid-19 (coronavirus) update March 16,2020:
- ALONE, the charity that supports the elderly has been inundated with calls since it launched last Monday March 9 and has extended its opening hours to include Saturdays and Sundays. The organisation is looking for new recruits to field calls during this unsettling period.
- There has been calls to place a 6 month moratorium on mortgage and loan repayments as the country is ravaged by Covid-19. Seanad Eireann Candidate Peter Finnegan is calling on the Government to enact emergency legislation requiring banks be lenient and flexible to those repaying mortgages and loans at this time.
- A list of tips were released to minimise the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace.
- Irish Water has stated that there is sufficient Chlorination levels in drinking water to inactivate Covid-19.The recent WHO briefing outlined that there is no evidence to date suggesting that Covid-19 virus has been transmitted via sewerage systems, with or without wastewater treatment.
- Ryanair announced the potential grounding of over 300 airplanes and a number of staff in the coming seven to ten days. These measures will be enacted in an attempt to contain the virus. The company has removed booking fees from their systems to allow Irish people to return home promptly.
- The HSE outlined that there is no specific treatment for the coronavirus. They urged people to continue taking at home medications unless otherwise told by a healthcare professional.
- Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has stated that the next seven days are paramount for the containment of Covid-19. He issued a list of seven guidelines in which people should follow in order to flatten the Covid-19 curve.
- Glanbia plead with farmers and those in the produce supply chain to follow specific guidelines in order to ensure the continued operation of their plants.
- An Garda Síochána is in the process of hiring up to 210 additional vehicles to provide additional mobility to our members nationwide to provide increased community support and community engagement across the country.
- Presidents of Universities and Institutes across Ireland plea with over a quarter of a million third level students to abide by HSE guidelines and enact social distancing while remotely accessing their college.
