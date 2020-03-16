Pharmacy to switch to prescription delivery service to reduce face-to-face contact during Covid-19

Prominent Irish pharmacy Healthwave moves to 100% digital based services and is pausing in-pharmacy services in response to Covid-19.

Healthwave are implementing a nationwide home delivery service of prescriptions 7 days a week amid the coronavirus pandemic. This measures are being introduced to reduce footfall to the pharmacies, thus ensuring the public are serviced without disruption and can continue receiving vital medication without risks associated with public spaces.

Healthwave Founder & Managing Director Shane O’Sullivan, “As pharmacists, our number one job is to ensure continuity of medicine supply. As we navigate this COVID-19 outbreak, we are taking steps to reduce the risk to our pharmacy team and service while ensuring all patients have access to medicines by delivery. To ‘flatten the curve’, Healthwave advises the public to inquire if their local pharmacy has a delivery service and if their GP can send the prescription directly to the pharmacy. This will hopefully reduce gatherings of at risk patients and limit public exposure”.



The majority of Healthwave members outside Dublin already avail of home delivery but many of those from the capital visit the pharmacy with prescriptions. In an effort to change this behavior, Healthwave will now begin transitioning all remaining Dublin based members to enhanced daily delivery as in-pharmacy services and prescription pickup will be, with the exception of prescription emergencies, paused.



O’Sullivan added, “We are seeing countries like Italy closing shops except for pharmacies. Prescription delivery will become a vital part of the health service during this pandemic.”



For those in need of emergency access to medication, there are procedures in place at the pharmacy to reduce person to person contact.

Doors of the pharmacy will remain closed but a staff member will be at the door.

Prescriptions can be taken in for emergencies on a case by case basis.

Patients can wait outside in their cars or opt to go home and the prescription will be delivered on the same day within the greater Dublin area.

Otherwise, patients will be texted when ready with payment link and prescription will passed out through door again

Orders for non-prescription medication can be taken by phone, email or SMS.

On delivery, and to minimise risk, patients will be phoned when the driver is outside and medicines packages will be placed on the doorstep once the patient confirms they are present. To discourage stockpiling, a maximum of two months supply can be dispensed at a time.