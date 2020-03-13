Asthma Society releases measures for respiratory sufferers during Covid-19

The Asthma Society of Ireland has released a statement on what measures asthma sufferers should take during Covid-19 (coronavirus).

Those who suffer from respiratory illnesses like asthma are regarded as high risk people as the cornoavirus as it presents in the form of a fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases Covid-19 the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

If you have asthma, the asthma society suggests a myriad of ways for managing your asthma. These include:

Take your preventer inhaler daily as prescribed. This will decrease your risk suffering an asthma attack and reduce your asthma symptoms.



Have an up-to-date Asthma Action Plan which will help you recognise when your asthma is deteriorating.

Always carry your reliever inhaler (usually blue) with you in case of an asthma emergency.

Know the 5 Step Rule for managing an asthma attack.

Know your asthma triggers in order to avoid them where possible.

Ensure you are practicing proper inhaler technique – check our Inhaler Technique page for a demonstrations of all the inhalers on the Irish market.



Do not smoke and avoid areas where smoke is present if possible.

If you feel like your asthma symptoms are deteriorating call your healthcare professional.

They also recommend closely following the HSE guidelines for staying safe during this period.