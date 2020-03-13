Gardaí are appealing for information on missing Clare woman

Gardaí are appealing for information on missing person Shauna O'Donnell a 21 year old Ennis, Co Clare.

Shauna O'Donnell is missing from her home in Ennis, Co Clare. Shauna was last seen on the March 2 in Limerick City. It's believed she may have traveled to Dublin on this date.

She is described as being 5'4'' in height, of slim build with dark shoulder length hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing what's described as a distinctive duffel coat with large buttons.

Anyone who has seen Shauna or who can assist in locating her should contact Roxboro Garda Station on 061-214340, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.



