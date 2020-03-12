Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days is for it to remain changeable and unsettled for Friday and into the weekend.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for it to be dry in most places in the morning, with some bright or sunny intervals, especially in the north and east. However outbreaks of rain will move into the southwest during the morning, and will gradually spread northwards into much of Munster and Connacht through the afternoon and evening breaking up and becoming lighter as it does so. Staying drier in Ulster and Leinster until evening, with just a few showers. A little milder than Thursday, with highs of 7 to 10 degrees in mainly moderate southeast winds.

Rain will clear remaining eastern areas early Friday night, but patchy rain or showers may linger in northern counties overnight. Mostly dry conditions will develop elsewhere with clear spells and patches of mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for it to be dry in most areas on Saturday morning, but rain will move into western areas during the morning and spread eastwards throughout the day, with some heavy falls possible, particularly in the west. South to southwest winds will be light at first, but are expected to freshen throughout the day, becoming strong near coasts. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees, coldest in Ulster.

Outbreaks of rain will become largely confined to southern and eastern counties early on Saturday night with clear spells developing elsewhere. The rain will clear southeastwards overnight but showers will arrive on western and northwestern coasts towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees, coldest where clear spells prevail. West to southwest winds will fall light or moderate in most parts but remaining fresh to strong near west and northwest coasts.

Sunday looks set to be a cold and showery day as light to moderate westerly breezes turn northwesterly and freshen. Some of the showers will be heavy with hail and a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Top temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, showers will gradually clear eastwards on Sunday night and it will become mainly dry under clear spells. A very cold night with lows of -2 to +2, with a fairly widespread frost expected and a risk of icy patches, though temperatures will be on the rise in the west towards dawn. Winds will be mainly light, becoming south to southwest by morning.