Man jailed for hoax Covid-19 claim on Dublin bound flight

A Dutch man has been jailed for two months for falsely announcing that his mother, who he had been in contact with, had coronavirus on an inbound Aer Lingus flight.

Job Van Der Broek, a 30 year old trainee driving instructor caused mayhem on the flight as he refused to comply with in-flight policies and allow the air hostesses to conduct the saftey demonstration.

On the Amsterdam to Dublin flight yesterday, the man refused to hang up his call and place his phone on airplane mode before the flight took off. This situation rapidly turned hostile as other personnel on the flight began to retreat and flight attendants burst into tears.

Upon landing in Dublin's terminal 2, the plane was immediately quarantined for HSE inspection and passengers were stuck on the runway for a number of hours.

The man attempted to get pictures with members of An Garda Siochana and HSE staff as he thought this experience was a joke. He was subsequently jailed for 2 months, but was later granted bail.

This news came as the coronavirus has claimed its first Irish life, and infected many more.