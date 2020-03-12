GAA, Camogie Association, and the LGFA suspend all activity

In light of Taoiseach Leo Varadkars public announcement this morning, sporting organisations across Ireland have suspended activities.

The GAA, An Cumann Camógaíochta and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association have decided to suspend all activity at club, county and educational levels from today, March 12 2020 until March 29 2020 inclusive.

This is to include all games, training and team gatherings at all ages and all grades.

We will continue to liaise with Government officials and review the situation between now and the end of the month, assessing the impact of these measures on our competitions.

In the meantime, the Association is encouraging all members to continue to follow the guidelines which have been provided by the Health Authorities

The public are being urged to partake in social distancing recommendations as well as following the HSE guidelines which you an find here.