Basketball Ireland becomes the first Irish sporting organisation to suspend events amid the Coronavirus epidemic

Basketball Ireland becomes the first sporting organisation in Ireland to suspend sporting events to to the advent of Covid-19.

The body released a statement which outlined "Basketball Ireland is therefore instructing all affiliates to suspend all basketball

competitions and events with immediate effect."

The body stated that they have been closely monitoring the situation and have heeded all advice offered by the National Public Health Emergency Team, the HSE, and the WHO.

This decision comes with the welfare of players, coaches, officials, volunteers and supporters, particularly in mind, despite competitions reaching their final stages. Basketball Ireland have stated that this decision does not come lightly, but has been made with containment in mind.

Further updates will become available as the coronavirus outbreak is monitored closely by officials.

This begs the question, will other sporting organisations follow in Basketball Ireland's footsteps?