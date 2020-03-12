Status Orange weather warning in place for counties across Ireland

A status orange weather warning has been issued fro counties across Ireland as a blend of high winds, snow and ice are expected to batter the country.

Donegal and Mayo are expected to experience southwest winds which will reach mean wind speeds of 60 to 75km/h with gusts of 100 to 120km/h, strongest in coastal areas. These winds are expected to veer of in a northwesterly direction.

Due to a combination of waves, spring tides and surge, there possibility of coastal flooding is increased on Thursday 12 March for these coastal regions.

A Status yellow wind warning has been issued for for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Clare.

These winds are blowing in a southwesterly direction while veering west to west to northwest. These winds will reach mean wind speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 80 to 110km/h.