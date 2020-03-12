30 year old man is due in court today in connection with the death of a man in 2006

A 30 year old man is due in court on charges related to murder.

The man is due in Carlow District Court this morning March 12 2020 in relation to the murder of Gerry Nolan on July 24 2006.

Mr. Gerry Nolan died following a fire at his home, a caravan, in Deerpark, Castlecomer, County Kilkenny on July 24 2006, at the time five people were arrested but no charges were placed.

However, in 2014 the case was reviewed and a murder investigation was subsequently launched.