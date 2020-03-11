Patrick's Day parades off due to virus

EVENTS have been cancelled across the Midlands as advice from government and health officials dissuading mass gatherings is being heeded in Offaly and Tipperary.

Tipperary and Offaly County Councils have moved to assure the public they are closely monitoring the situation and while continuing to provide their normal services, are also preparing for any escalation in measures to contain an outbreak of Covid-19 in the region should it happen.

All Saint Patrick’s Day parades have been cancelled as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus after a government directive announced on Monday put a blanket ban on any St Patrick's Day Parade celebrations - taking the decision out of the hands of town parade committees, many of whom had anticipated the ban and already announced cancelling their events.

In Roscrea, what would have been the town's 42nd consecutive Parade has been cancelled, organising committee Chairman, Councillor Shane Lee confirmed on Monday. In 2001 Roscrea held its Parade in May, when fears of spreading Foot and Mouth Disease forced the event to be postponed, but so far there has been no suggestion of resurrecting the event later in the year.

”We would like to apologise to the public and all the clubs, societies, groups and businesses affected by this decision, particularly people who had already begun work on floats for the Parade” Cllr Lee said. “We feel it is in the best interest of health and safety and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” he said.

The Banagher parade organising committee said that “due to the ongoing corona virus situation and concerns over parades, we have no option but to postpone our Banagher St Patrick's day parade.” However they did express the hope that they may be able to hold postponed parade.

Similarly the Kilcormac organising committee said that regrettably under the circumstances the St Patrick's day parade is cancelled.

The parade planned for Portumna on St Patrick's Day is another victim while parades in Tullamore and Clara also fell victim to the virus.

The Chair of the Thurles Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, John Kenehan, welcomed the government providing clarity and that cancelling the parades is a “responsible decision,” while Chairman of the Nenagh Parade, Cllr Hughie McGrath said the Dublin parade cancellation was a factor in their decision to postpone the Nenagh event before the national directive.

"I don't want to take any chances,” Cllr McGrath said, stressing the Nenagh event is postponed opposed to outright cancelled.

“The public will be disappointed but public health is more important. On behalf of everyone on the committee, I would like to thank all those who had committed to participating in this year’s Parade, many of whom do so every year. We hope to get the opportunity at a future date this year to see all our groups and clubs parading through the streets of Nenagh," Cllr McGrath said

"Nenagh is fortunate to have a summer festival with Castlefest and we may incorporate a parade into that," Cllr McGrath said, suggesting it may be part of the event which happens from June 19 to June 21.

The visit of the John F Kennedy Regimental Marching Band, which was due to take place the day before the Nenagh Parade has been cancelled, after organisers feared the event could attract a large crowd. The band, who are scheduled to take part in the Dublin parade, were due to stop in Nenagh for a parade and a concert.

Meanwhile, pharmacies in the Midlands are experiencing unprecedented demand for over the counter medicines and hand sanitising products and are warning against bulk buying products as it could lead to shortages.

As people begin stockpiling products ahead of the coronavirus peak, pharmacies are struggling to keep antibacterial hand gel, masks, and disposable gloves on shelves and the Irish Pharmacies Union (IPU) are urging consumers to reduce bulk buying as it is affecting other patients who require the products as a part of their daily medical routine.

“Unnecessary stockpiling of medication can create unintended shortages and puts other patients’ health at risk. In order for pharmacies to continue supplying services to the public, pharmacists and their staff are urging people who believe they may be infected by the Coronavirus to contact the HSE. If you have been in contact with a confirmed Coronavirus case, or believe you may have contracted the virus within the last 14 days, do not attend pharmacies for medical advice,” a statement from the IPU said on Tuesday.

Patients have been told not to turn up at GP surgeries without an appointment in order to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus and patients who have been to an affected area and are showing respiratory symptoms have been reminded not to go to their GP surgery, hospital emergency department, out-of-hours service or pharmacy.

Instead they should instead phone ahead or call 112. The Irish College of General Practitioners (IGCP) is requesting all patients to make appointment to see their GPs and not to attend the surgery without an appointment.

According to the ICGP, family doctors will take “particular precautions” in consultations with patients who have acute respiratory symptoms in order to ensure safety for patients, GPs and their staff. “GPs may not be able to facilitate ‘walk-in visits’ in order to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection to GPs, staff and other patients in the practice, the professional body for family doctors has warned.

ICGP president Dr Mary Favier said they are requesting the public to help keep front-line healthcare staff as safe as possible from the Covid-19 virus. “We know that the cases of community transmission are increasing and therefore we are asking that particularly those people with acute respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, or flu-like symptoms to contact their GP practice in advance, and take advice from the staff there.”

The highest number on trolleys this week in the country is in the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, where 24 are waiting on a bed, however the number at University Hospital Limerick has dropped to just seven.

UHL, which caters for people from North Tipperary, saw record numbers over the past number of weeks, with 54 people waiting on trolleys reported last week. In other hospitals serving Tipperary, there were 11 patients on trolleys in University Hospital Waterford, one in Portlaoise, and none in St Luke's in Kilkenny on Tuesday.

Dr Nuala O’Connor, lead adviser on Covid-19 with the ICGP, said the key to stopping the spread of the virus continued to be “regular hand-washing and covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or the bend of your elbow when coughing or sneezing to prevent the spread of infection and to keep hands away from your face”.