Student Entrepreneur Awards urge students to apply for this years competition

Undergraduate and postgraduate students from across Ireland’s third level institutions are being called to apply for the Student Entrepreneur Awards 2020.

Students with innovative business ideas, technology suggestions or solutions are being prompted to apply for this years 39th Enterprise Ireland Student Entrepreneur Awards, co-sponsored by Cruickshank, Grant Thornton and the Local Enterprise Offices is this Friday, March 13 2020.

Finalists will be selected to compete for several awards such as the Cruickshank Intellectual Property High Achieving Merit Award, the Grant Thornton Emerging Business Award and the Local Enterprise Office ICT Award.

The overall winner will share in a €35,000 prize fund and receive mentoring from Enterprise Ireland to develop the commercial viability of their concept. The winners will also share in a €30,000 consultancy fund that will enable them to turn their ideas into a commercial reality.

NUI Galway student Christopher McBrearty was named as last year’s Enterprise Ireland Student Entrepreneur of the Year for his cancer detection technology, NanoDetect – which provides an advanced PSA screening technology to GPs and hospitals that will improve detection rates of prostate cancer.

The award winners will be announced at a ceremony in NUI Galway on June 12th later this year.