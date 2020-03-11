Free one year driving licences issued to those who suffer from significant medical conditions.

The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport has today signed the Road Traffic Regulations 2020 to remove the fee for a one year driving licence.

One year driving licences are issued in special cases where the applicant suffers from significant medical conditions and requires a reassessment of their medical fitness to drive on an annual basis.

Currently the fee for a one year licence is €25, however over the course of 10 years they would be required to pay €250. Whereas a healthy person is required to pay €55 for the same time period, or €35 for a 3 year license.

Speaking today, Minister Ross said “I am very pleased to be able to announce this change, which should ease the financial burden on people who already have more than enough difficulty to deal with. The one year licence is a necessary part of our driver licensing system, given that there will always be people whose medical condition requires their fitness to drive to be reassessed on a regular basis. At the same time, I have concluded that asking people who are already in a difficult situation to pay annually to be able to drive is simply not fair. In future, therefore, the Road Safety Authority will be issuing one year licences free of charge.”