Call for one Shannon Authority to tackle flooding

THERE was a big attendance of concerned local people at the Mid Shannon Flood Relief Group's emergency meeting in Esker Schoolhouse near Banagher on Friday evening, and one of the big messages to come out of the meeting was that most people want just one authority overseeing the River Shannon.

Several politicians were present and a wide range of views were expressed over a three hour period.

At the top table were three veteran flooding campaigners, Michael Silke, Liam Broderick and Emily Young. Michael is a farmer living in the east Galway area, Liam is a former schoolteacher and Emily lives in Carrick O'Brien, Athlone.

Liam directed the meeting and he told us that the emergency meeting is about the current bad flooding in the Mid-Shannon Region, an area which includes Esker, Clonfert, Meelick, Banagher, Lusmagh, Shannonbridge and Shannonharbour.

He went through the litany of bad floods over the last decade or so. “The first really bad flooding period was in 2009,” he remarked. “It was so bad that we formed the Mid-Shannon Flood Relief Group. The area was hit by another bad flooding period in 2015. This is the third bad flooding period in the last decade and we have been lobbying politicians during that whole period. I want to welcome everyone here this evening. You are all living in the Shannon Catchment region, or in the Shannon Callows region, and you are all very concerned about what is happening now.”

Before proceeding further he asked for a minute's silence in remembrance of two members of the Mid Shannon Flood Relief Group who have passed away, Helen Finney and Paddy Curran.

Returning to the topic at hand, Liam said most of the people present are farmers and they are witnessing rising floodwaters in their farmyards and lapping near their farmsheds. Many people are “anxious, worried and in fear. This is the third time in ten years and in truth little has improved. A few roads have been raised, some obstructing vegetation has been removed and some drains have been cleared, but that is all.”

He said the water is now two feet above the 1954 level. “The 1954 level is the benchmark for flooding around here.”

He added that he raised his concerns with the Taoiseach a few days previously. “I met Leo and Boxer. I was present with other concerned people and we were all carrying placards. I told Leo that this is the third time and his government has done precious little. Leo simply said, Let's move on, and he did; that was it.”

He pointed out that Kevin 'Boxer' Moran had done a bit of work but most of it was urban focussed, such as the building of the embankment at Portavolla, Banagher, or protection works in Athlone. “It's certainly true that Boxer hasn't done as much flood relief work as he planned to do. He might argue that it will be done in time, but after waiting for years we'd be forgiven for being sceptical.”

Liam argued that there should be just one single authority overseeing the Shannon, not several bodies. He said the ESB and Waterways Ireland have too much power and make bad decisions. “There are too many agencies pulling in too many different directions. The CFRAM flood relief scheme has done some good work, but CFRAM is primarily urban focussed and doesn't tackle the problems in the rural areas.

“You know, I have been listening to the radio a lot in recent days and a lot of stuff about the flooding. What I noticed as I listened was there was a lot of chatter about all the different agencies and programmes involved with the region, but there was not one mention of the people living along the Shannon. You are the ones who are getting flooded and yet none of you are sitting on any of these agencies or committees. This is resulting in poor management of the situation. If they listened to the local people this would have been solved long ago.”

He criticised media reporting of the situation as sometimes being superficial and not properly drilling down into the issues. He also criticised some of the “so-called experts” whose facts were sometimes wrong and were at odds with the reality on the ground.

“Sometimes the media gives the impression that a lot of houses were built on the floodplains, but in actual fact, most of the houses which are getting flooded are not on the floodplains.

“I heard one professor from Trinity College claiming it would not be a good idea to dredge the pinchpoints along the river. She argued that the dredging would make the water flow faster and that this faster flowing water would cause more problems, more damage. That might be true for faster flowing rivers than the Shannon, rivers in steeper terrain, but the Shannon is a slow moving river which drops very little throughout its course. The dredging of pinchpoints would not have a negative affect. It would have a positive affect. And yet the media are not asking people like this professor the right questions. They are constantly asking the wrong questions. It's all adding to a regime where nothing is happening.”

Liam added that the ESB and the OPW are currently monitoring the waterlevels, and are letting out water at places like Cloonlara “but they have should have started letting out the water three weeks ago.

“You know, the one thing missing in all of this is commonsense.”