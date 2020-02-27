RTE Late Late Show to hit the road with outside broadcast

RTÉ have today announced that The Late Late Show is going on the road and will be broadcast from Limerick on Friday, March 13.

Ryan Tubridy and The Late Late Show team are packing up and crossing West for what promises to be a spectacular show. In the weekend leading up to St Patrick's Day 2020, Fáilte Ireland have inspired The Late Late Show to hit the road and discover this beautiful country of ours.

The Late Late Show Live in Limerick will showcase the best and brightest of Irish talent, celebrate Irishness and community spirit, and be broadcast live from the University Concert Hall on Friday, March 13 on RTÉ One.

The upcoming show will mark the first time in Ireland that The Late Late Show has been broadcast outside of its studio in Donnybrook since an external broadcast from Wexford Opera House in 2008. In October 2018, The Late Late Show travelled to the UK and was broadcast from London.

Host Ryan Tubridy said: "Since The Late Late Show came back in September, we have noticed an appetite with viewers for a celebration of Ireland, what's great about this country of ours, the wonderful people, the positives.

"The point of our upcoming trip to Limerick is that we are celebrating the best of Irish. Whatever walk of life you are in, whatever professional field you happen to be in, wherever it happens to be, we will be looking at you and saying 'we think you are wonderful.

"In a world that tends to focus on the negative too much, we like to strive to buck that trend. Irish people love this island, The Late Late Show loves Ireland and we cannot wait to get this show on the road and head West."

Dr. Des Fitzgerald, President, University of Limerick, said: "We are all thrilled at the University of Limerick to be chosen as the venue for the first live outside broadcast of the RTÉ Late Late Show in Ireland in over a decade. Our University Concert Hall is the ideal venue to host Ryan Tubridy and a huge studio audience next month. We look forward to seeing the RTÉ trucks rolling onto campus on March 13."

Applications to be in the audience at the University Concert Hall on Friday March 13th can be filled out here: www.rte.ie/latelate