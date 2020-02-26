Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann

Wet and wintry weather is set to continue over the coming days with thunder and more windy weather on the way as well according to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for most places to be dry and bright with sunny spells. Scattered showers will however, continue to affect parts of the north and northeast of the country for a time and some will be wintry. Top temperatures 5 to 8 degrees. Moderate or fresh northwest winds will be strong for a time in the North and East, becoming light Westerly later.

According to Met Eireann, Thursday night will be mostly dry, clear and cold at first, with frost and icy patches returning soon after dark. The frost and ice should clear most parts as a relatively mild airmass pushes in off the Atlantic bringing increasing cloud and outbreaks of rain over much of the south and west of the country by morning. Minimum temperatures minus 1 to plus 2 degrees will occur early on in the night.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for a dull and wet day, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending countrywide during the morning and lasting on and off for much of the day, with occasional heavier bursts in the west and south. There is a chance that the rain will fall as sleet with hill snow for a time in the morning in parts of Ulster, but it will soon turn to rain.

Noticeably milder that recent days with afternoon temperatures ranging 7 to 11 degrees generally, but colder in Ulster until later in the evening. Southeasterly winds veering south to southwest in the afternoon will be mostly moderate overland, but fresh to strong and gusty near coasts. Staying mild after dark with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The rain will turn heavy and persistent for a time overnight, before clearing eastwards towards morning, followed by clearer and much colder conditions. Southerly winds veering gusty southwest by morning. Lowest temperatures between zero and 3 degrees around sunrise.

According to Met Eireann, Saturday looks set to be a cold and blustery day with widespread showers and coastal gales. Many of the showers will be comprised of a wintry mix of rain, hail, sleet and possibly snow. There is also a risk of thunder. Daytime temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in gusty southwest winds. Clear spells and scattered wintry showers for Saturday night. South to southwest winds veering westerly overnight. Lows of 0 to 3 with a risk of frost and ice.

Bright spells and further wintry showers are likely on Sunday. Top temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in gusty southwesterly winds.