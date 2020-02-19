Gardaí and CAB Officers search Roscrea property

GARDAÍ and officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted searches in Roscrea and at several locations in west Cork last week as part of a major investigation into the operations of a gang involved in drug dealing.

The operation, which required over 120 officers and involved raids on over 20 premises, resulted in the seizure of six cars with a total value of €170k, as well as €22.5k in cash and €26k in frozen bank accounts.

Officers from CAB also seized laptops and mobile phones and two men were arrested by Gardaí during the raids.

Among the units providing support to CAB officers were the Garda Emergency Response Unit, the Southern Region Garda Armed Support Unit, the Garda Dog Unit, Divisional Search Teams and local detective and uniform gardaí.

The raids, which lasted several hours, focused on residential dwellings and four business premises in both counties, and Gardaí searched the offices of a number of professional people including those of solicitors, accountants and estate agents as part of the targeted operation against a man in his late 30s and his criminal associates which are believed to operate a network across counties Cork and Tipperary.

Elsewhere, Gardaí are urging the farming community to be vigilant after a quad bike was stolen from a shed at a farmyard in Rathcabbin last weekend.

Local Gardaí have also urged car owners not to leave valuable property in their vehicles following a break-in and theft from a car at Limerick Street in Roscrea last week.

Roscrea Garda Station can be reached at (0505) 24230 and all calls are in confidence.