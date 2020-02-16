Snow, thunder and hail in Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

Snow, thunder and hail all feature in the Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann with wintry showers and frost at night at times.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for it to be a cold, bright, blustery day with sunshine and scattered heavy showers, with an ongoing risk of hail and thunder. The showers will be most frequent across the western half of the country, possibly turning wintry over high ground here later. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, with an added wind chill factor, in mostly fresh and gusty westerly winds, but stronger on western and northern coasts.

Monday night will be cold with clear spells and scattered wintry showers, these most frequent over the western half of the country. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for it to continue cold, bright and breezy with sunshine and scattered wintry showers. Highest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees with fresh, gusty westerly winds. Tuesday night will be cold with frost in places. Rain will develop in the west overnight. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, on Wednesday, rain will spread eastwards across the country and will continue through the day and on Wednesday night, eventually clearing overnight with showers following. A milder day with highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees and fresh southerly winds.

Thursday will be cold and bright with sunny spells and occasional showers or rain or hail with sleet or snow possible on high ground. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees

On Friday, rain will spread eastwards across the country with fresh to strong southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

The weather will continue unsettled next weekend with spells of rain or showers.