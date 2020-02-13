Special guests revealed for this week's RTE Late Late Show Valentine's Special

It's that time of the year again when over 200 singletons put their hopeful hearts in Ryan Tubridy's hands for The Late Late Show Valentine's Special, this year aptly taking place on Friday, February 14.

Assisting Ryan in the unpredictable and exciting quest of pairing up audience members, will be a cast that includes former Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow, the voice behind unforgettable love songs including Love Is All Around and Julia Says. Marti will perform as well as have a chat with Ryan in studio. Chesney Hawkes, whose repertoire includes classic hit single, The One and Only, will also be in studio to perform.

Ryan said that his favourite thing about the yearly special is just how unpredictable it is in nature.

"It's probably the most bonkers show in The Late Late Show calendar... but at the heart of it, we have people coming here looking to find love and we are ready and willing to assist. It's a show that brings out the wild in people... tune in, anything could happen!"

Eilish O'Carroll, star of Mrs Brown's Boys, and her partner Marion O'Sullivan, will be among the couples joining Ryan for a special segment entitled Love Will Find A Way. Audience members facing dilemmas in their love lives will also be catered for, with a panel of specialist agony aunts (and uncles) providing some no-nonsense assistance.

The inimitable Mary O'Rourke will be joined by Pat Spillane and Sharon Higgins to give their "Agony OAP" life advice to millennials in distress on the back of their new RTÉ Player series.

The famed three-chair challenge also returns, sending some audience members on a romantic and luxurious date... to The Late Late Show green room.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show Valentine's Special, RTÉ One, Friday, February 14, 2020 at 9.35pm.