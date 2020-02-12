Snow and Ice Weather Warning extended for another night for parts of Ireland

Met Eireann has extended the Status Yellow Snow/Ice Warning for another night for 11 counties.

The warning issued at 12.30pm today is for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Louth and Wicklow.

Met Eireann is warning that it will be icy in parts tonight with wintry outbreaks. Some snow accumulations possible before morning, mainly across the north and on higher ground elsewhere.

The warning is in place until 10am on Thursday.

The full forecast for Ireland for tonight is for rain to extend countrywide this evening and early tonight, turning wintry across Connacht and Ulster, falling as snow over high ground with sleet at lower levels. Becoming rather windy then too, as southerly winds increase fresh to strong, with gales developing on some southern coasts. Whilst a clearance to showers will develop, it will remain wintry across Ulster until morning. Frost and ice in parts too. Lowest temperatures of -1 to + 4 degrees, coldest across the north and northwest. Winds will ease overnight, still strong though near some coasts.

Some lying snow across Ulster on Thursday morning, with further wintry falls here for a time. Scattered rain showers and sunny spells elsewhere, but overall a lot of dry weather, in moderate to fresh northwest breezes. Highest temperatures will range from a rather chilly 4 to 6 degrees in Ulster to 9 or 10 degrees in the south. Frost will form quickly after dark, especially across Ulster.