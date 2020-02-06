No contracts signed for direct provision centre in Tullamore

The former Marian Hostel on High Street, Tullamore, has been the subject of much speculation in recent months with many believing the facility is being prepared for use as a direct provision centre.

The Department of Justice has confirmed that: ''To date, no contracts have been signed with any premises from the public procurement competition for the Midlands region.''

In December 2018 the Department of Justice commenced a regional procurement process – the outcome of which will determine which service providers will operate or continue to operate into the future - across eight regions.

The Department state that "one of the aims of the tendering process [is] that newly identified centres will come on stream as a result of the process, and that the Department will, therefore, be in a position to bring an end to the use of emergency accommodation.

"However, as a result of the requirement for existing contractors to enter the tendering process if they wish to continue to operate in the sector, it can reasonably be anticipated that the majority of the bed spaces to be provided under the tender will continue to be accounted for by existing centres already operating.''

