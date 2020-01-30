Landmark Offaly pub put up for lease

A landmark pub in Offaly has been put up for lease.

The Sportsmans Inn in Daingean is a landmark property on the main street in Daingean. It reopened in December 2018 after a lengthy renovation.

According to the selling agent, the premises is trading strongly and is a strong focal point socially within the town. Daingean is a town with a strong local catchment area and located just 16km from the larger towns of Tullamore and 19km from Edenderry.

It comprises an Entrance Porch, Bar, Games Room, Raised Bar Area, Lounge/Function Room, Large Gathering Hall, Ladies, Gents & Disabled Access Toilets.

